Short inspires Exeter to historic victory
London (AFP) - James Short scored two late tries to seal a great comeback and secure Exeter's first win at Bath as they ran out 17-11 winners in an enthralling Premiership clash on Saturday.
London (AFP) - New Zealand utility back Jimmy Gopperth extended his lead at the top of the English Premiership points scorers charts on Friday as Wasps edged his former club Newcastle 34-30 to go top …
Paris (AFP) - Lyon ended a four-match French Top 14 losing streak with a 19-16 win over Bordeaux on Friday in what was the last match at their Matmut Stadium home.
Bath winger Anthony Watson is set to resume his international rugby union career with England.
Tonga rugby sevens captain Atelea Okati was reported Saturday to have died following a car crash in the Pacific island kingdom.
Paris (AFP) - Sergio Parisse has been a stalwart for Stade Francais, an ever-present since his arrival in Paris in 2005.
All Black and Blues prop Charlie Faumuina is leaving New Zealand to play in France after next year's Super Rugby season.
Wellington (AFP) - New Zealand prop Charlie Faumuina has signed on with French club Toulouse but said Thursday he still wants to be available for the All Blacks when the British and Irish Lions tour …
London (AFP) - England prop Mako Vunipola may join brother Billy on the sidelines for the Six Nations after Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall revealed his left knee injury could be serious.
London (AFP) - Former England wing Chris Ashton scored a try on his comeback on Saturday after a long suspension for biting as he helped English Premiership champions Saracens to a 21-6 victory over …