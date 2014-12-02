Sport

Pau halt Montpellier summit charge, Clermont lose

Paris (AFP) - In-form Pau halted depleted Montpellier's title momentum and dragged themselves away from the soft underbelly of France's Top 14 on Saturday with a 32-27 win.

Short inspires Exeter to historic victory

London (AFP) - James Short scored two late tries to seal a great comeback and secure Exeter's first win at Bath as they ran out 17-11 winners in an enthralling Premiership clash on Saturday.

AFP

Home and away Lyon ease Top 14 drop fears

Paris (AFP) - Lyon ended a four-match French Top 14 losing streak with a 19-16 win over Bordeaux on Friday in what was the last match at their Matmut Stadium home.

AFP

Mako Vunipola in doubt for Six Nations

London (AFP) - England prop Mako Vunipola may join brother Billy on the sidelines for the Six Nations after Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall revealed his left knee injury could be serious.

AFP

Latest Videos