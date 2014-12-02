Kuwait to amend law to end IOC-FIFA led suspension
Kuwait City (AFP) - The Kuwaiti government on Monday agreed to amend controversial sport legislation in a bid to end a 14-month international suspension led by the IOC and FIFA, lawmakers said.
Kuwait City (AFP) - The Kuwaiti government on Monday agreed to amend controversial sport legislation in a bid to end a 14-month international suspension led by the IOC and FIFA, lawmakers said.
Pat Hickey has vowed to clear his name as the former Ireland Olympic head returned to Dublin after spending time in a Brazilian maximum security prison.
London (AFP) - The former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), Pat Hickey, vowed on Sunday to clear his name in an alleged ticketing scam after returning to Dublin from Brazil.
Russia's doping scandal has angered IOC president Thomas Bach so much that it's left him in a state of "shock" and "rage."
Despite being hot favourite to win the right to host the 2024 Olympic Games, Paris knows the hardest part is convincing the IOC its bid is the strongest.
Geneva (AFP) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expecting a flood of appeals once athletes identified in the McLaren report into doping in Russia are sanctioned, the body's general …
Beijing (AFP) - Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi has been banned from competition for two years, the swimming federation FINA announced, after she failed a doping test at the Rio Olympics.
Tokyo (AFP) - Construction of the main stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially started Sunday, more than a year after the original blueprints were torn up following public outcry over …
Pita Taufatofua — the man who broke the internet at the Rio Olympics — is pulling a Cool Runnings.
Pita Taufatofua — the man who broke the internet at the Rio Olympics — is pulling a Cool Runnings.
A Russian boxer and a Romanian weightlifter are to be stripped of their Rio Olympic medals after positive drug tests.
Lausanne (AFP) - Richard McLaren's full report into doping in Russia, set to be published Friday, will pose an "immediate challenge" to the International Olympic Committee, according to IOC president …