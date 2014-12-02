Sport

Ponting joins Australia Twenty20 coaching team

Sydney (AFP) - Former Test skipper Ricky Ponting has been appointed as an assistant coach to the Australia Twenty20 international squad for next month's series against Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia …

Kerber enjoying pressure of being No 1

Brisbane (Australia) (AFP) - Germany's Angelique Kerber said Sunday she was enjoying the pressure of being the world's top-ranked tennis player as she prepares to get her 2017 season underway.

AFP

Rotation policy dead and buried: McGrath

Pace great Glenn McGrath has welcomed the selectors' decision to continue playing Australian quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood rather than resting them.

AAP

