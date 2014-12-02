Sport

Managers come to blows after Mooy helps Huddersfield to win

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has admitted emotions got the better of him following the angry scenes which marred his side's 2-1 derby victory over Leeds.

Patriots, Falcons ready for Super Bowl duel

Tom Brady's quest for a record fifth Super Bowl is just hours away as the New England Patriots prepared to face the Atlanta Falcons in the American football showpiece.

