Records tumble as Aussies win series 3-1
David Warner and Travis Head have set an Australian record opening partnership while plundering Pakistan in Thursday's one-dayer in Adelaide.
Sam Groth and Samantha Stosur are into the final four of the mixed doubles after beating Martina Hingis and Leander Paes.
NZ Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers a horrible eye injury in the NBL.
Players and fans were left visibly upset after Akil Mitchell's eyeball came out of its socket following an innocuous poke to the face.
Breakers forward Akil Mitchell had to leave the court tonight after suffering a "sickening" eye injury.
CoCo Vandeweghe will climb into the world's top 20 for the first time and receive a massive payday following her breakout run to the Australian Open semi-finals.
Opener David Warner has cracked another century but fallen just short of the highest score by an Australian in one-day cricket.
David Warner and Travis Head have set an Australian record for the highest opening one-day international partnership.
The NRL is considering a ban on the use of mobile phones in dressing rooms and Gold Coast hooker Nathan Peats has hit out at the plan.
Grigor Dimitrov is finally starting to deliver on his rich potential and has big plans to crash Rafael Nadal's Australian Open party on Friday night.
New Zealand's WBO champion Joseph Parker's bout with unbeaten British heavyweight Hughie Fury is the subject of battle outside the ring.
Usain Bolt's teammate Nesta Carter will appeal over a positive doping test which has led to Jamaica being stripped of their 4x100m Olympic gold from Beijing.