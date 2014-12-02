'We need more people': Wellington Sevens crowd size "unviable"
The once-booming Wellington Sevens has shrunk to the point where its crowd size is unviable, prompting a review of its future.
South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds says Damien Cook leads star new recruit Robbie Farah in their bid to be the NRL club's new hooker.
Real Madrid have opened up a four-point lead in La Liga after fellow title aspirants Barcelona and Sevilla faltered on the weekend.
Roger Federer has rejected Pat Cash's criticism of his fifth set medical time-out in his Australian Open victory on Sunday night.
Todd Carney will meet with UK government officials for a visa hearing before joining Salford in the English Super League.
Matthew Wade has hurt his back in New Zealand, paving the way for Aaron Finch to step up and assume Australia's reins in their ODI series opener.
Samoa will host its first Super Rugby game after the Blues confirm their June match against the Reds will be played in Apia.
Sudanese-born Australian NBA player Thon Maker may be affected by Donald Trump's immigration ban.
West Ham have agreed a STG25million ($A42 million) fee with Marseille for the sale of Dimitri Payet, the Premier League club have announced.
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill smashed a huge six against Australia at Eden Park.Credit: Sky Sport
Australia have been dismissed for 148 and 151 in their past two one-dayers at Eden Park, and they know that will need to change come Monday against New Zealand.
Holders Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 fourth round FA Cup victory against Wigan on Sunday.