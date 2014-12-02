Cricket greats to be inducted into Hall of Fame
David Boon, Matthew Hayden and women's cricketer Betty Wilson are the latest inductees into Australian cricket's Hall of Fame.
Australian No.1 NBA draft pick Ben Simmons appears to have inadvertently sparked an unusual trend for Philadelphia fans when they win a game.
With one amazing free kick Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's all-time top scorer.
Three players who survived the plane crash that killed 19 members of Brazilian football team Chapecoense have lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy.
Grigor Dimitrov cruised into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a win over Richard Gasquet but he wasn't always happy.
The Sydney Sixers have claimed a last-gasp semi-final berth, defeating the Melbourne Stars by three wickets in the last match of the BBL regular season.
Melbourne Victory have slumped to their second straight defeat, with Perth coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win at nib Stadium.
Former skipper Steven Gerrard is to return to Liverpool as an academy coach next month, the club have announced.
Denis Istomin has backed up his career-best win over Novak Djokovic with a five-set victory over another seed at the Australian Open.
Jamie Maclaren's 87th-minute strike has ended Brisbane's five-week winless A-League streak with a 1-0 win over Wellington.
The Perth Scorchers have confirmed a Big Bash League home semi-final with a seven-wicket win over the Hurricanes in Hobart, spearheaded by batsman Shaun Marsh.
British tennis player Dan Evans has branded sections of Bernard Tomic's entourage 'complete idiots' for how they behaved during Tomic's Australian Open loss.