Scratchy Murray advances at Aussie Open
Top seed Andy Murray was well off his best in his opening match of the Australian Open but he still managed a straight-sets win over Ukraine's Illya Marchenko.
The Sydney Kings are outside the top four for the first time since round one, with just five games remaining until the NBL playoffs.
Melbourne (AFP) - Nick Kyrgios shrugged off a nosebleed as he turned on the after-burners in a withering 85-minute demolition of Gastao Elias to signal his Australian open intentions on Monday.
While Rohan Dennis is at the Tour Down Under to support Richie Porte, he is also an invaluable Plan B.
Melbourne (AFP) - Zhang Shuai said a group of promising Chinese players who have grown up training together were ready to shine as she breezed into the Australian Open second round on Monday.
Nick Kyrgios has powered into the second round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets destruction of Gastao Elias.
Melbourne (AFP) - Andy Murray said he'll never give up in his quest for an elusive Australian Open title after grinding out a hard-earned win over Illya Marchenko in round one on Monday.
Local hope James Duckworth is out of the Australian Open after suffering a four-set defeat at the hands of Italian Paolo Lorenzi.
Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim is fine after being hit in the head by a short ball from Tim Southee in the first Test against NZ.
Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori has won his first match since pulling up sore from the Brisbane final to reach the second round of the Australian Open.
Local wildcard Jaimee Fourlis advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over American Anna Tatishvili on Monday.
Venus Williams has overcome a rusty start and a feisty opponent to make the second round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 7-5 win in Melbourne.