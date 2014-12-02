England lose eight wickets for eight runs in titanic collapse against India
England went from 119-2 to 127 all out in an incredible collapse against India in the third of their T20 games in Bangalore.Credit: Sky Sports
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed six wickets to demolish England and hand India a 75-run series-clinching win in the final Twenty20 international in Bangalore on Wednesday.
