Defending champ Kerber survives first round scare

World No.1 and defending champion Angelique Kerber is safely through to round two of the Australian Open after a scare from Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

Scratchy Murray advances at Aussie Open

Top seed Andy Murray was well off his best in his opening match of the Australian Open but he still managed a straight-sets win over Ukraine's Illya Marchenko.

AAP

Nishikori through to Open second round

Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori has won his first match since pulling up sore from the Brisbane final to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Feisty world No.101 tests Venus

Venus Williams has overcome a rusty start and a feisty opponent to make the second round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 7-5 win in Melbourne.

