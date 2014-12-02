Sport

Ibini lifts Sydney FC to Big Blue win

Sydney FC's unbeaten season has continued, with a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory putting the Sky Blues 11 points clear at the top of the A-League ladder.

Warner blasts yet another ODI ton

Opener David Warner has cracked another century but fallen just short of the highest score by an Australian in one-day cricket.

AAP

Dimitrov out to crash Nadal's party

Grigor Dimitrov is finally starting to deliver on his rich potential and has big plans to crash Rafael Nadal's Australian Open party on Friday night.

AAP

Latest Videos